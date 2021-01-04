How, why and why not? Track-ing use of dedicated cycle spaces in Pune

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 17:20 IST

PUNE The Save Pune Traffic Movement (SPTM), a Pune-based NGO, has conducted a survey to establish a baseline about usage of cycle tracks. The survey seeks to enable PMC to identify reasons for low usage and to take steps to improve the same.

The survey concludes that between 8% and 18% of city cyclists use the tracks, depending on location and time of the day.

The survey was conducted at six cycle tracks in western Pune.

The survey showed that the number of cyclists on the road, in general, is as high as 25% during the early morning hours.

Save Pune Traffic Movement is a non-governmental organisation, promoting transport projects aimed at making the city safe, convenient and attractive for Puneites, by adopting sustainable modes like walking, public transportation and cycling.

The survey was carried over two weeks – from the last week of October till the first week of November.

The survey states that the design of these cycle tracks is expected to follow guidelines set forth by Pune’s Urban Street Design Guidelines or the Urban Cycling Design Guidelines, included in the Pune Cycle Plan, which differ only slightly from each other.

The cycle tracks, adjacent to footpaths, largely conform to the guidelines, except for one important design element.

The tracks are expected to be 5cm lower than the footpaths.

However, the survey claims that all new cycle tracks and the adjacent footpaths are at the same level.

SPTM director Harshad Abhyankar said, “SPTM strongly advocates decisions supported by data rather than conjecture. We conducted this survey to establish a baseline about usage of tracks. PMC should identify reasons for such low usage and take steps to improve it. We intend to repeat the study and we hope we see the numbers improving.”

The survey findings have been submitted to PMC’s non-motorised transport (NMT) committee.

PMC cycle plan head and executive engineer, Lalit Bode, said, “As the per directions of the PMC commissioner we have sought a budget from the PMC and immediate repairs will be carried out in a first phase and later, new tracks will be constructed. We will take the survey findings into consideration while going ahead with plans.”