IT staffer ends life in Pune, 2 seniors booked for suicide abetment

The Pune police on Thursday, booked two employees of the IT firm Cognizant, Hinjewadi for allegedly driving their colleague to suicide.

The deceased, identified as Chetan Vasantrao Jayale, 26, is a resident of Balaji Housing society in Balewadi. He was found hanging at his residence, on April 10 at 8.30 pm.

The complaint was filed by Kundan Jayale, 29, the victim’s brother. Chetan is survived by his parents and older brother, who are all residents of Mumbai.

“In the suicide note left behind by the victim, he mentioned two senior employees had been mentally harassing him. He also stated that, the issue had been reported to the internal committee,” said Dattatray Shinde, assistant police inspector, Chatuhshrungi police station, who is investigating the case.

The nature of harassment is currently under investigation. The police are yet to identify the two individuals, however, one of them has been found to be Jayale’s superior at the Hinjewadi campus, the other accused is a senior manager, in a foreign country.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Chetan Jayale. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation. At this stage, we are unable to provide any further comments," said a Cognizant spokesperson in an official statement regarding the issue.

A case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Chatuhshrungi police station against the accused.

