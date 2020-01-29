Jagdish Mulik is new BJP Pune unit chief

pune

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 20:54 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday elected former member of legislative assembly (MLA) Jagdish Mulik as its new Pune city unit president.

Along with Mulik, the party appointed Rajesh Pande as its secretary and Ganesh Bidkar as the party’s sampark pramukh (coordinator).

BJP state unit chief Chandrakant Patil said, “The elections to appoint new office-bearers is going on across Maharashtra. After finishing the elections at the city level, very soon the election for the new state unit president would be held which has been planned for February 12 in Mumbai.”

Patil said that the party has given chance to a young face in the city. At least seven to eight members were in the race to become the city unit president, but the party preferred to the give a chance to former Wadgaon Sheri MLA Mulik.

Mulik’s name was proposed by outgoing city unit chief Madhuri Misal and all six MLAs from Pune along with the BJP office-bearers supported Mulik’s candidature unanimously.

After his name was announced, Mulik said, “It is great that the party has given me this opportunity to work as the city president for a city like Pune. It can happen only in the BJP as this party gives a chance to common workers. All other parties are family-oriented organisations where common party workers get no opportunity to climb the ladder.”

“Now, the local office-bearers should start preparing for the municipal corporation elections. The number of elected members in the PMC should not come down and the BJP must work hard to maintain its number,” Patil added.

Mulik worked as a MLA from 2014-2019 while his brother Yogesh Mulik is a corporator in the PMC and former standing committee chairman.

Senior BJP leader Girish Bapat said, “The party gives a chance to all workers to prove themselves. It is now the responsibility of all the workers to support Mulik and strengthen the party in the city.”

Sanjay Kakade said that the workers should not be depressed as the party was not able to form a government at the state level. “We should ensure that the opposition parties do not get a chance to damage the BJP in the Pune municipal corproation elections,” said Kakade.

.