Land acquisition process, poll code could delay ‘fast-tracked’ Purandar airport project

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:10 IST

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during his visit to the city on Sunday, said that the work of the proposed airport at Purandar is in the fast lane and the process of land acquisition will begin soon.

However, contrary to Fadnavis’ comment, the process of land acquisition is likely to get delayed, as the district administration has received at least 1,550 objections. Also, with the assembly elections due, the model code of conduct will come into effect this week, thus causing a further delay in the project.

While the administration has worked out four models for land acquisition, the resistance by locals has posed a hurdle. In May 2018, the Maharashtra government gave a nod to release Rs 3,513 crore for the project, part of which will be used for land acquisition.

Despite the notification related to the development plan and Maharashtra Airport Development Authority (MADA) forming a special purpose vehicle, things have not moved ahead. Naval Kishore Ram, Pune district collector, said, “We have appointed a land acquisition officer and will decide the rate.”

“We will resolve all the issues through dialogue and consider the requests of landholders. Usually, those raising objections seek judicious compensation and it must not be construed as a protest. The landholders have the right to put forth their demands,” said Kishore.

“We will ensure that the land acquisition task is completed smoothly and everybody is content after the process,” he added.

The proposed Purandar airport is slated to come up in Pargaon Memane, Khanavdi, Munjawadi, Ekhatpur, Udachiwadi, Kumbharvalan and Vanpuri villages in Purandar region of Pune district. The state government has already sanctioned the funds for acquiring 2,376 hectares in Purandar. CM Fadnavis issued directives that “direct purchase” system will be a model for the acquiring land for the project by the administration.

The proposed airport is likely to generate huge potential in terms of passengers, cargo and tourism for the region and will be developed as a world-class airport based on public-private-partnership (PPP) model.

