Last date for sale, registration of BS-IV vehicles is March 31: RTO

pune

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 21:36 IST

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), in a press conference held on Friday, issued a notification stating that the sale and registration of vehicles with engines meeting the Bharat Stage-IV (BS-4) norms will cease on March 31.

Ajit Shinde, Pune regional transport officer said that BS-4 vehicles that have not been registered before March 31 will be scrapped by Pune RTO.

“According to orders issued by the apex court, BS-4 vehicles that have completed the registration process will be eligible to ply on city roads. BS-4 vehicles including two and four-wheelers that have not been registered before March 31 will be scrapped. The BS-4 vehicle registration takes two-three days and is a long process. With Gudi Padwa on March 25, where it is expected that the BS-4 vehicle sales will rise, I appeal to all residents who plan to buy the vehicle, to ensure that the registration process is completed before March 31,” said Shinde.

The Supreme Court in an order dated October 24, 2018 banned the sale of vehicles compliant with BS-4 emission norms in India from April 1, 2020.

Shinde added that as the March 31 deadline is fast approaching and on occasion of Gudi Padwa, the Pune RTO staff will work on all holidays from March 21-31. Six RTO inspectors and other officers will be dedicated to the registration work of BS-4 vehicles.

“Once a person purchases the vehicle, he/she will get a registration number. The dealer then installs the High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) on the vehicle. The Registration Certificate (RC) book is given to the owner later. If one does not obtain an RC book before March 31, they must not worry about their vehicles being scrapped as they have already registered. The vehicle owner must have the vehicle registration number for the BS-4 vehicle,” informed Shinde.