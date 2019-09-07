Maharashtra forts: Promote heritage tourism, but with regulations, say experts from Pune

pune

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 19:06 IST

The Maharashtra government’s move to convert 25 forts into heritage hotels and venues for weddings has been receiving flak not only from the political opponents, but also from experts in the field.

“The state government’s announcement of redeveloping forts without proper consultation of experts and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)and behaving ignorant to the possible eventual repercussions to it, is a move totally uncalled for,” said Sachin Joshi, member of the fort conservation committee constituted by the government of Maharashtra.

Certain regulations and limitations while promoting the heritage is a must to prevent further destruction of the forts in the state, said Joshi.

According to Joshi, the government has not called for any consultation or recommendations from the committee members or historians.

He said, “We are not against promoting heritage tourism, however, this is not the correct approach to do so. The government must create a concrete plan, analysing all the factors such as monument carrying capacity, increasing vigilance over the forts to prevent any kind of damage caused to it by unidentified suspects, among other things. However, instead of taking the proper route, the government has just announced its plan.”

Under the new policy, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) will give at least 300 forts to private players on a revenue-sharing formula or a one-time premium.

Some of the forts which can be included in the conversion plan into hotels or venues for weddings are Mangad fort, Vishramgad fort, Palgad fort, Malhargad fort, Sadashivgad fort and Vasantgad fort.

Historian Mandar Lawate came down heavily on the government’s proposal to convert forts into heritage hotels and venue weddings and said, “The government must revoke their decision to promote tourism in this manner by allowing weddings on it.”

He added, “This model of promoting tourism on forts without proper vigilance will only lead to hooliganism on the forts. Besides, it will destroy the cultural richness of these forts. I do not support such kind of development.”

