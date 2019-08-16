Man arrested for possessing 2.10 kg marijuana in Pune

pune

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:03 IST

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police, on Thursday, arrested a person and recovered 2.10 kg marijuana from his possession.

According to the police, the arrested has been identified as Ramdhari Yadav, 46, a resident of Kalewadi. He was nabbed while trying to seek buyers.

R Madake, sub-inspector of Wakad police station, said, “Yadav is a native of Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested from Kalewadi. During a routine checking, the police found Yadav moving in a suspicious manner. On questioning, the police seized 2.10 kg marijuana worth ₹52,000 from his possession.”

“Yadav will be remanded to police custody and produced in court. We will probe the involvement of others in the drug peddling,” Madake said.

A case under NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act has been registered at Wakad police station.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 19:03 IST