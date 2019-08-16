e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 16, 2019

Man arrested for possessing 2.10 kg marijuana in Pune

pune Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police, on Thursday, arrested a person and recovered 2.10 kg marijuana from his possession.

According to the police, the arrested has been identified as Ramdhari Yadav, 46, a resident of Kalewadi. He was nabbed while trying to seek buyers.

R Madake, sub-inspector of Wakad police station, said, “Yadav is a native of Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested from Kalewadi. During a routine checking, the police found Yadav moving in a suspicious manner. On questioning, the police seized 2.10 kg marijuana worth ₹52,000 from his possession.”

“Yadav will be remanded to police custody and produced in court. We will probe the involvement of others in the drug peddling,” Madake said.

A case under NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act has been registered at Wakad police station.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 19:03 IST

more from pune
top news
    trending topics
    KashmirSri Lanka vs New ZealandAtal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversaryArticle 370India cricket team coachMission Mangal box office collection
    don't miss