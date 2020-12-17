e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Man booked in Pune for abetment to suicide of partner

Man booked in Pune for abetment to suicide of partner

pune Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 21:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: The police are on the lookout for a 23-year-old man in a case of abetment of suicide of a 20-year-old woman, with whom he decided to consume poison, fearing their family’s reaction to their union. The girl, who had consumed poison on December 4, succumbed while under treatment at Sassoon General Hospital on December 14, according to the police. “They were both students who worked in malls while also attending college. We are yet to investigate why they felt that their families would not accept their union, as the boy is not yet well enough to record his statement,” said senior police inspector Vaishali Chandgude of Uttam nagar police station. The two consumed poison on the remote foothills of Neelkantheshwar temple hill in Jambhli village of Haveli, Pune. As the poison started taking effect, the boy got scared and called his friends for help, according to the police. They were both rushed to Sassoon hospital from where the boy was discharged, but the girl succumbed. The hospital had first sent an MLC to Pune rural police, from where it was transferred to Uttam nagar, where a case was subsequently registered. A case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Uttamnagar police station against the man.

top news
Farmers protest at this stage should be allowed, observes SC
Farmers protest at this stage should be allowed, observes SC
Agriculture minister writes open letter to farmers; PM Modi urges to read
Agriculture minister writes open letter to farmers; PM Modi urges to read
Second setback: Jitendra Tiwari quits TMC ahead of Amit Shah’s visit; may join BJP
Second setback: Jitendra Tiwari quits TMC ahead of Amit Shah’s visit; may join BJP
‘Look forward to visiting Dhaka’: PM Modi after summit with Hasina
‘Look forward to visiting Dhaka’: PM Modi after summit with Hasina
‘Wasn’t allowed to speak': Rahul Gandhi on exiting Parliamentary panel meet
‘Wasn’t allowed to speak': Rahul Gandhi on exiting Parliamentary panel meet
Next PSLV launch to carry 3 satellites made by Indian start-ups
Next PSLV launch to carry 3 satellites made by Indian start-ups
India, Sri Lanka to discuss release of detained Indian fishermen at meet on Dec 30
India, Sri Lanka to discuss release of detained Indian fishermen at meet on Dec 30
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
Watch: ISRO launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In