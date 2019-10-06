e-paper
Man in custody for killing wife’s lover in Pune

pune Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:24 IST
A man was remanded to Pune police custody on Sunday for killing his wife’s lover. 

The arrested man was identified as Balaji Pakhale while the deceased was identified as Vishal Ramesh Ovhal, according to the police. The two men knew each other and worked together as centring workers at construction sites, the police said.

“The arrested man was aware of his wife’s extramarital affair and he had told them in the past to stop seeing each other. Ovhal used to come to their house. Pakhale told us that he had repeatedly asked Ovhal to stop coming,” said assistant police inspector Dilip Gade of Hadapsar police station who is investigating the case.

Ovhal’s body was found in a canal near Laxmi Colony in Hadapsar. 

A case of missing person was registered by the family members of Ovhal on September 30 as he did not return home on September 29. His body was found days later. However, upon interrogation, Pakhale told the police that he had killed and thrown Ovhal in the canal on September 29 itself.

Pakhale was remanded to police custody by a local court till Wednesday. The two are residents of Vadki village in Manchalrwadi phata area of Uruli Devachi, according to the police.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered against Pakhale at Hadapsar police station. 

