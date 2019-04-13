Man molests minor threatens to circulate images, booked by Pune police

In a case of child sexual abuse, a man has been booked for molesting and threatening to circulate illicit pictures of the victim.

The police have identified the accused as a 22-year-old resident of Sawantnagar, Dighi. Due to his pending arrest, officials have refrained from revealing his identity. He is said to be a native of Shirur Kasar, Beed district.

According to the complaint, the victim is a 15-year-old Class 9 student. The personal details of the accused are yet to be verified.

"We have dispatched a team to Beed, for his arrest. The accused used to work with the victim's mother and lived near her maternal uncle's house. He sent the pictures to the girl's uncle and threatened to share them to other social media platforms," said Devendra Chavan, police inspector (crime), Bhosari police station, who is investigating the case. Officials believe that, the accused has not shared the pictures with anyone else.

A case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012 and Sections 67(b)(e) of Information Technology Act, 2000 has registered at Bhosari police station against the accused.

