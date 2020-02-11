e-paper
Man outrages modesty of competitive exam aspirant in Vishrambaug, police launch manhunt

pune Updated: Feb 11, 2020 18:57 IST
HT Correspondent
The Vishrambaug police on Sunday registered an offence against an unidentified person for flashing a college student and passing lewd comments.

According to the police officials, the 22-year-old civil services exam aspirant filed a complaint that an unidentified person outraged her modesty at her coaching class in Sadashiv peth. The complainant stays in a hostel near Perugate police chowki.

Following the complaint, police booked an unidentified man under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and launched a massive manhunt to arrest the culprit.

Police sub-inspector Ajmal Pathan, who is also the investigating officer in the case, said that the victim was going to attend her coaching class at 7.40pm when the incident occurred.

“We have checked the close circuit television (CCTV) footage of different spots and have come to the conclusion that the accused had covered the registration numberplate of his motorcycle with paper so that he remains undetected. Besides, the incident occurred in an area where there was no CCTV coverage. Still, we are doing our level best to find out other leads in the case,” said Pathan.

