Man, who runs travel agency, booked for duping people of ₹33.78 lakh
A 38-year-old man was booked by the Nigdi police for duping people to the tune of ₹33.78 lakh.
The accused has been identified as Mohit Pandeh, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir.
Pandeh runs a travel agency and offered tour packages with discounts to residents in Pimpri-Chinchwad.
According to the Nigdi police, Mohit selectively targeted senior citizens and middle-class families.
Police sub-inspector PP Adharwad said, “Many paid a token amount for their respective tours during the summer season. However, the accused stopped receiving calls. As a result of which we have registered police case for duping people for the tone of ₹33 lakh.”
Police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly) and Section 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust).
