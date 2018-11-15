Mcoca Act invoked against kidnappers of Pune businessman’s son

Pune police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra control of organised crime act (MCOCA), 1999, on Tuesday, against a gang of eight accused of abducting a city-based businessman’s son for money.

The gang members have been identified as Shahbaj Feroz Khan, 28, a resident of Bhawani peth who is the leader, and then, Suyash Raju Waghmare, 26 and Arbaj Feroz Khan, 27, both residents of Bhawani peth; Fardeen Parvez Khan, 19, and Sahil Abdul Shaikh, 23, both residents of Kondhwa; and Suraj Lakshman Chavan, 29, a resident of Saswad road.

Arbaz Khan, Fardeen Khan, Sahil Shaikh and Suraj Chavan have been arrested, while the police are on the lookout for Shahbaj Khan and Waghmare. “Shahbaj Khan has been booked earlier under MCOCA and sentenced to seven years imprisonment (by a Pune court)," according to a police statement.

On October 6, the gang abducted Darshan Mahendra Nifjia, 27, son of Mahendra Omkarmal Nifjiya, 57, who owns Jayleela Agencies in Bhawani peth.

The abducted man was taken to Golibar maidan at knife-point to extort Rs 20 crore from his father. The plot was untangled by the city police within a day and some of the gang were subsequently arrested.

A case under Section 364(a), 387, 34 of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act and Section 37(1)135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Khadak police station.

The police found that the gang members have a history of cases including murder, attempted murder, robbery, vehicle theft, extortion and preparation for dacoity, among others.

Therefore, upon recommendation of officials at Khadak police station, Ravindra Sengaonkar, additional commissioner of Pune police (south), issued orders to invoke MCOCA. Section 3(1)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4) of MCOCA have been added to the kidnapping case.

