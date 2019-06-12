MHT-CET students can lodge complaints till June 13 

Students, who received their Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) results on June 3, have complained of low percentage, results portal being slow and confusion regarding the new marking system.

Students can file their complaints on the Common Entrance Test (CET) cell web portal till June 13. For every complaint that is filed, the student, will be charged Rs 1,000.

This was the first year wherein the results were declared in percentile system. Thus, the Common Entrance Test (CET) cell office has been receiving many complaints.

After June 13, the experts committee and IT team will go through all the complaints and scrutinise it on June 14. From June 15 onwards, the students can check their answer sheets and reply sent to their complaints on the CET cell portal.

Talking about this confusion, Prashant Sakhare, a parent whose son had appeared for the exam, said, “There is a lot of confusion in this new marking system, as there is a difference between the marks that my son scored and the percentile that he has received.However, the board is not ready to take the responsibility, saying that rules related to the new percentile system were clearly mentioned in the MHT-CET brochure released by the cell. We are now going to complaint about this issue to the CET cell as it will be affecting my son’s career, and the career of many other students.”

Also for the first time this year, the MHT-CET exam was conducted online between May 2 and 10. A total of 3,92,304 aspirants took the entrance exam online this year, as against 4,19,408 students who had appeared for the exam offline last year.

