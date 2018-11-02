Milkman killed in Pune for seeking information under RTI 

PUNE: A milkman from Aundh was killed by armed assailants early Thursday morning. Police have booked nine persons and four were detained in connection with the murder. The police are on a lookout for the remaining five accused. According to the police, the attack took place after the victim had filed an application under the Right to Information (RTI) Act seeking information about a construction project.

The deceased was identified as Rohit Ashok Junawane, 27, a resident of Junawanenagar in Ganeshkhind road, Aundh. The incident happened around 5:30 am near Hanuman temple in Kasturba vasahat near Ganeshkhind road, when a group of people approached him and attacked him on his head, back and hands with sickles.Junawane was rushed to a nearby hospital but breathed his last while undergoing treatment.The Junawane family is in the business of supplying packaged milk in Pune.

"We have detained four people and the process of arresting them in underway," said Dayanand Dhome, senior inspector of Chatuhshrungi police station, who is investigating the case.

A complaint was filed by the deceased's elder brother Akash Junawane, 29, who lived with the victim and their family.

According to the police, the deceased had sought details under the right to information (RTI) Act regarding the construction of a house by a man named Gajendra alias Dada More at Westend Mall in Aundh. While Junawane was filling the RTI form, four to five days ago, Gajendra, accompanied by another man called Shripad More, had approached the victim at the local government office and threatened him.

Two months ago, the deceased man’s brother had helped in a police investigation in which Gajendra and his associates were accused. While the body was sent to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem, a case under Sections 302, 143, 144, 147, 148, 149 of Indian Penal Code, Section 4 along with 25 of Arms Act 37(1)135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Chatuhshrungi police station against nine persons.

