e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019
Home / Pune News

‘Mobility in action’ gives city’s automotive legacy the tech mobility to innovate

pune Updated: Dec 10, 2019 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Strap Centre will outfit an ecosystem to enable innovation in Autonomous, Connected, Electric, Shared (ACES) mobility

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an autonomous association, along with the Union ministry of electronics and information technology, soft launched ‘Motion’(mobility in action) - aimed at being a centre of excellence (CoE) to facilitate innovations in the areas of emerging automotive technologies.

Omkar Rai, director general, STPI said, ‘‘With the increasing presence of leading global automobile companies and auto ancillary divisions in the country, the need for innovative solutions in the automotive domain is growing in an unprecedented speed. Motion will host physical lab facility for development and validation of solution from design to prototype to democratise innovation. This initiative will not only create a holistic startup ecosystem but also attract investment, promote innovation and create avenues for employment generation in the state.”

According to Rai, a revolution in automotive industry is sweeping the globe with new technologies relating to sharing mobility services and connecting data between vehicles and their environment.

These innovations are collectively known as Autonomous, Connected, Electric, Shared (ACES) mobility. The centre will collaborate for virtual simulation in upcoming technology areas to improve performance and reliability.

Ganesh Natarajan, chairman and chief mentor Motion said, “The establishment of Motion is the biggest leap in this region for building an ecosystem for startups working in ACES domain. As a chief mentor, I really look forward to this initiative blossoming, taking our country to greater heights in the future.”

Along with the ministry, many stake holders from within the automobile industry participated in the launch. These included, ARAI, SAE India, Tata Motors, Intel, MathWorks, Visteon, Kinetic, TiE Pune and College of Engineering Pune.

Of the government’s 21 proposed centres of excellence, Motion is the fifth launched by the STPI here in Bhosari.

The centre will create a holistic ecosystem for encouraging R&D, innovation, entrepreneurship in the mobility sector in India. It will host a physical laboratory, state-of-the-art incubation centre along with training, mentoring, networking and marketing support, access to the financial resources and other support services for the benefit of the startups.

top news
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Here are WhatsApp’s top new and upcoming features for all users
Here are WhatsApp’s top new and upcoming features for all users
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News