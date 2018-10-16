Mohamadwadi ‘dog fight’ sees 5 youth arrested for assault

The Kondhwa police have arrested five youth for assaulting a man over a dispute involving the alleged attempt of mowing down a puppy in the Raheja Vista area of Mohammadwadi. While the incident took place on Saturday evening, the arrests were made on Sunday.

Of the five arrested, one is a police constable’s son, police said, adding that the accused were not residents of Mohammadwadi.

The five arrested have been identified as Altaf Shakil Tadvi (18), a constable’s son and resident of Tadiwala road; Ganesh Tukaram Payke ( 20), resident of Tadiwala road; Anmol Ramkrishna Nirmal (21), resident of Kedarinagar; Prateek Ramesh Rathod (20), resident of Kedarinagar; and Sherwani Sheriar Shaikh (19), resident of Radiant Clover Village in Wanowrie. They were produced before a local court on Monday, which remanded them in police custody for two days, which ends on Tuesday.

The area where the incident took place has many restaurants, cafes, and snack parlours. The complainant, Ajinkya Anilkumar Kadam (23) and his younger brother Abhijit were near Spice World hotel when they saw two of the accused (Tadvi and Payke) on motorcycles trying to run over a puppy by the roadside. When the brothers questioned the bikers, a quarrel ensued. The two bikers called up three of their friends and together, assaulted Ajinkya and Abhijit Kadam. Ajinkya suffered a severe head injury in the attack, police said.

Police inspector Milind Gaikwad of the Kondhwa police station, said, “The youth picked up a quarrel with the complainant, abused and assaulted him with the intention of inflicting grievous injury. We have arrested all the accused in the case,” he said.

Assistant police inspector Chetan More, who is the investigating officer in the case, said that the police had invoked Indian penal code (IPC) Sections 143 (offence against public tranquillity) ,147 (rioting) ,148 ( rioting armed with deadly weapon ),149 ( unlawful assembly), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means ), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt ), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (1) (criminal intimidation).

