Motorists in Hinjewadi chowk record high helmet-rule compliance

The Hinjewadi four-way junction, which witnesses a number of vehicles of IT professionals, has recorded the highest number of motorists wearing helmets, according to a study conducted by NGO working in the field of mass transport.

The study, done by Pune-based NGO Parisar, has found that Pimpri-Chinchwad citizens do not comply with the helmet rule. The NGO is a part of the Pune district road safety committee.

While the Hinjewadi intersection individually recorded 82 percent compliance, the Pimpri-Chinchwad area, on an average, recorded 38 percent compliance.

“Many MNC, BPOs have already taken a policy decision to comply with helmet rule in their respective premises which is why we see there is pretty good helmet compliance scenario at Hinjewadi junction,” said Sandeep Gaikwad, advocacy officer of Parisar.

The months-old police structure established in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area was criticised by the NGO report for the low percentage of helmet rule compliance.

"The need of the hour is that Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police must focus on rest of the junctions and start penalising helmetless riders. Only then the helmet usage will see a great surge and injuries and fatalities will come down drastically," Gaikwad added.

The Hinjewadi section, however, recorded the high number of compliance even without the police presence. Tejaswi Satpute, former deputy commissioner of police for traffic of Pune, had repeatedly stated that awareness and self-compliance by citizens is the only way to ensure enforcement of the helmet rule. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police, as it is, is starved for staff.

During the 28-day process, seven prominent four-way junctions in Pimpri-Chinchwad were scanned by the NGO. The junctions were photographed twice in one day - once during the morning peak-traffic hours and once during the late afternoon hours when the traffic is considerably less.

A total of 3,950 two-wheelers were photographed. Of the 3,950 vehicles, while 3195 were single riders, 755 were riders along with a pillion rider.

"An analysis of the photographs showed the usage of helmets at 38%, a shocking indicator of how callously road safety is adhered to," reads a statement from the organisation. "A single rider helmet compliance was at 49% and in cases where the rider was carrying a passenger, it was 30%. It was a shocking revelation that the pillion rider compliance was an abysmal 2.12%," the NGO report further observed.

While the police enforcement may add to the increase in compliance to the helmet rule, employers and families could take a page out of the IT companies' method.

Self compliance is key to safety

Hinjewadi four-way junction - 82 per cent

Pimpri Chichwad - 38 per cent

Hinjewadi shining and why?

BPOs and MNCs have taken a policy decision to comply with the helmet rile in their respective premises.

Compliance even without police presence

How was the survey done?

28-day process

7 prominent four-way junctions in Pimpri-Chinchwad by scanned by the NGO.

The junctions were photographed twice in a day - once during the morning peak hours and once during the late afternoon hours

3,950 two-wheelers were photographed

3,195 - single riders / 755 were riders along with pillion riders

Name of Junction, Total Vehicles, Sample size (Rider+pillion), Photos analysed

Appu Ghar

516

665

88

Dange Chowk

560

674

80

Hinjewadi Chowk

603

659

108

Kaspate Chowk

574

677

74

Nashik Phata Chowk

551

677

88

TATA Motors Chowk

572

686

79

Ramkirshna More Sabhagruha Chowk

574

667

81

Total

3,950

4,705

598

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 16:48 IST