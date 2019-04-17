NBA guidance is happening in city, says Anand Kulkarni

From 32 to 63 teams – these numbers are near to the double and it speaks the number of the hoopsters in the city which have gone up in the last 10 years.

Currently, Deccan Gymkhana is hosting the eighth edition of Sanjay Mahadeo Nimhan Memorial under-16 district basketball championship and it has 36 boys and 27 girls teams participating in the tournament.

While speaking with Jigar Hindocha, Anand Kulkarni, joint secretary of Pune district basketball association (PDBA) explained about the rise of basketball sport in the city.

How well is basketball doing in the city?

The sport is growing every day if we see today we have basketball courts available in many societies which are helping the sport to grow. For example of the current running tournament, which is in its eighth year. We allow teams from school, colleges, clubs and even societies to take part in the tournament. Now we have 63 teams playing in the tournament earlier the number was just 32.

Are we producing good quality of players?

Yes, most of our players play for the Maharashtra team in all the categories (under-14, under-18 and also in seniors). I can say at least there are four players from our district in every category of Maharashtra team.

What is the importance of this tournament?

A team for Pune district will be selected from this tournament which will compete in a state-level tournament in Satara starting on May 2. For us to select 12 players each (boys and girls) team is a tough job since we have got a lot of talent in our district. Pune is ahead when it comes to the number of basketball players.

What steps PDBA is taking to improve the sport?

We are regularly conducting camps for coaches under the guidance of the National Basketball Association. Our coaches are learning their style and skills which will help our players to grow. Providing good coaches makes a lot of difference. Camps for children are also conducted every year.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 16:29 IST