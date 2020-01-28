NIA takeover of Bhima Koregaon probe: Oppn grows stronger with Dalits now raising pitch

pune

Updated: Jan 28, 2020

The Republican Yuva Morcha of Maharashtra, a Dalit organisation based in Pune, has condemned the union government’s decision to take over the investigation into the Bhima Koregao-Elgar Parishad case from the Pune Police.

Speaking at a press conference in Pune on Tuesday, morcha president Rahul Dambale said that SIT was constitutionally empowered to probe the case.

This statement comes immediately on the back of former Bombay High Court Judge B G Kolse Patil, on Monday, threatening to move courts on the NIA being asked to probe the case.

Dambale also echoed the sentiment that the decision to hand the case over to the NIA was taken after the Maha Vikas Aghadi state government decided to review the case, following after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar seeking a fresh SIT probe into the Bhima Koregaon violence.

Dambale said, “Pawar stood for the Dalit community in demanding action against right-wing elements in the violence. The state home department would have reinvestigated the case afresh and brought fresh angles to the case. The NIA stalled the state government’s right to probe and instead, took over the case to cover up the accused from the BJP,” he alleged.

Dambale said he will soon meet CM Uddhav Thackeray and hand over a petition related to the reinvestigation of the case.

Pune-based Dambale is also a member of the Bhima Koregaon memorial committee and was amongst the first few Dalit activists who filed affidavits with the Bhima Koregaon commission demanding a detailed investigation and arrest of Hindutva activists Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide.

Recently, his petition seeking the declaration of Bhima Koregaon obelisk as a national memorial was accepted by the Prime Minister’s Office, New Delhi, and forwarded to the chief secretary of Maharashtra for action..