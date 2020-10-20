e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / No Covid deaths in PCMC on Monday, district reports 15

No Covid deaths in PCMC on Monday, district reports 15

The death toll in the district is now 6,504 and 3.24 lakh Covid-19 cases have been reported in the district

pune Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 17:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Pune city and the rural together accounted for 15 deaths due to the Covid-19 infection.
Pune city and the rural together accounted for 15 deaths due to the Covid-19 infection. (HT PHOTO)
         

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported no Covid-19 related deaths on Monday, as per the state health department. Pune city and the rural together accounted for 15 deaths due to the Covid-19 infection.

The death toll in the district is now 6,504 and 3.24 lakh Covid-19 cases have been reported in the district, until date. Of the total cases, 2.79 lakh have recovered and currently, 38,335 are active cases. Pune district reported over 625 fresh Covid cases on Monday.

Pune city reported 210 new cases taking the total count to 1,68,402. Seven deaths put the death toll at 3,851. PCMC reported 141 new cases on Monday taking the final count to 82,588. The PCMC death toll stands at 1,164.

Pune rural reported 274 new cases taking the final count to 73,277. Right deaths took the death toll to 1,488 according to the state health department.

The state health department reported also reported that 15,069 patients were discharged on Monday taking the final count to 13,84,879. The recovery rate in the state is 86.48 per cent.

The case fatality rate in the state is 2.64 per cent. Of the 81,85,778 laboratory samples, 16,01,365 have been tested positive (19.56%) for Covid-19 until today. Currently, 24,14,577 people are in home quarantine and 23,285 people are in institutional quarantine.

top news
‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
‘Markets are bright again amid festive season but...’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address
‘Markets are bright again amid festive season but...’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address
IPL 2020 live score: Toss can be crucial in KXIP vs DC clash
IPL 2020 live score: Toss can be crucial in KXIP vs DC clash
‘Stepping out without mask puts others’ lives at risk’: PM Modi in address to nation
‘Stepping out without mask puts others’ lives at risk’: PM Modi in address to nation
FATF plenary meeting: What next for Pakistan?
FATF plenary meeting: What next for Pakistan?
‘When will Chinese troops be thrown out’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at PM
‘When will Chinese troops be thrown out’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at PM
Safeguard rights of NGOs: UN human rights chief to India
Safeguard rights of NGOs: UN human rights chief to India
CSK vs RR Review and KXIP vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
CSK vs RR Review and KXIP vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In