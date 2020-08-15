No Ganesh immersion processions this year in Pune: Ajit Pawar

pune

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 17:39 IST

Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar gave a clear warning to not allow any Ganesh immersion processions in Pune during this year’s Ganeshotsav.

Pawar on Friday took a review meeting at the council hall and appealed to all elected members to appeal to Ganesh mandals and citizens to not carry out any processions during Ganesh festival.

Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “The Central government on Thursday did a video conference with 18 district collectors from Maharashtra including Pune and instructed to not allow any religious and political functions in the coming days.”

Rao said, “The Central government has clearly instructed that as the unlock process has begun and the economy is coming to normal, it is difficult to maintain the containment zone policy. On this background at least there should be strict actions for not allowing religious, political or any other functions where more people will come together.”

Rao said, “All the administrative officers including the police clearly took a stand to not allow any processions during this year’s Ganesh festival.”

Rao said, “The five main Ganpati mandals and other Ganesh temples are cooperating with us and assuring that they would not carry out the processions. Even we are in touch with most of the Ganesh temples. We are appealing the people to cooperate voluntarily, even if it isn’t allowed legally.”

Pune is famous for its Ganesh festival and a big immersion procession in the state. The Dhol, Tasha and long processions are an attraction but this year nothing will be allowed in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.