Owners flex muscles, call for gyms to open

pune Updated: Jun 09, 2020 21:15 IST
Gym owners in Pune are getting restless as the government’s ‘Mission Begin Again’ has no mention of opening up fitness clubs across the state.

The Pune fitness club association has submitted a memorandum to Pune divisional commissioner, Deepak Mhaisekar, and Pune municipal commissioner requesting to grant permission to open fitness clubs.

“The government has still not issued any guidelines for us. As gyms are shut we have been impacted financially. At least the government should come out with a solution for us,” said Nilesh Kale, president of Pune fitness club association.

Along with gym owners, trainers are also financially hit as they are not receiving salaries due to the non-operation of gyms.

“At least allow us one-on-one training, we are ready to follow social distancing norms as it will allow us to get some financial support,” added Kale.

The association has also asked the government to help them financially. “If the government can open wine shops then why are gyms not open yet which helps keep one fit,” added Kale.

