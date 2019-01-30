Padma awardee Bimal Patel to guide Pune civic body for town planning scheme

Mukta Tilak, Pune mayor, in a press conference on Tuesday, said that architect and urban planner, Bimal Patel from Gujarat who was recently conferred with the Padma Shri award will guide the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for executing the town planning schemes in the city.

To guide the elected members and administration about the town planning scheme, Tilak has invited Patel to the PMC office today. Patel will address the elected members at the PMC auditorium.

The PMC has decided to execute the town planning schemes in Uruli Devachi and Phursungi.

The mayor also said that PMC will also come up with town planning schemes at Balewadi and Baner.

Tilak said that the central government had selected 25 cities for executing town planning schemes under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) scheme. Pune is one of the cities and will get rupees one crore from the central government for executing the town planning scheme.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 16:59 IST