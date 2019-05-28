Patience, patience and a little more patience on Blackburn Rovers: Steve Waggott

Given the decline of British club Blackburn Rovers over the past five years, one would be forgiven to not remember that they were Premier League champions a little over two decades go. Now, having sunk two divisions lower to League One, before getting back to the Championship, the prospect of making it to the top flight appears to be a distant dream.

On the plus side, Venky’s London Ltd, now have CEO Steve Waggott heading the Rovers hierarchy.

Speaking to Hindustan Times last week at the Conrad Hotel, Waggott explained the disparity in the different clubs on England’s footballing pyramid.

“Aston Villa, who are in the play-off finals (will be this evening – please make changes based on the result), have a wage bill of 65 million pounds. You compare it with the recently relegated Premier League side Huddersfield who have a wage bill of 45-50 million pounds,” he says.

Waggott has sent a positive message to the fans of Blackburn Rovers .

“There’s nothing like winning a game of football as it will bring about fans buying a ticket, some merchandise, a beverage to drink at the stadium. With Tony (Mowbray) promoting youth, it sends a message to the fans that you need to be patient and can’t build automatic success. It will also mean that we might have to sell one big player a year to get the funds to build the rest of the squad. The owners have done everything. They’ve held their nerve when things weren’t going well, reinvested and got us out of League One,” Waggot says.

First Published: May 28, 2019 16:50 IST