Home / Pune News / Pawar slams Patil for “return to Kolhapur” comment 

Pawar slams Patil for “return to Kolhapur” comment 

pune Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 22:46 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
         

Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar, on Saturday, criticised BJP city unit president Chandrakant Patil over his alleged “return to Kolhapur”.

The BJP state unit president, on Friday, said in front of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, that he wants to return to Kolhapur and not remain in Pune permanently.

Patil’s hometown is Kolhapur. He contested the election from the Kothrud assembly constituency which is considered a safest assembly constituency for the BJP.

Pawar, in the city on Saturday, said, “Former CM Fadnavis announced that he would come back to power. His slogan became popular. Now the party’s chief has given a new slogan: “I will go back”.

“Why did Patil contest from Pune when he wanted to return to Kolhapur?” Pawar asked.

Patil responded on Saturday saying, “I made that comment lightly and will remain in Pune. I was speaking about a retirement plan.”

Kumaraswamy bats for farm legislation, Deve Gowda criticises Congress
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
Hooda demands special Haryana assembly session, says BJP-JJP coalition has lost support of MLAs
Centre forms genomic surveillance consortium to check spread of new coronavirus variant
‘Choose politics of conviction over convenience’: Venkaiah Naidu
‘Which astrologer said it?’ Ex-PM Deve Gowda on BJP-JD(S) merger rumours
Jind villagers provide food, shelter to Punjab farmers heading to Delhi
Amid severe winter, ITBP soldiers on alert at LAC; using yaks in Arunachal
