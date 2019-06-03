PhD seats in SPPU increased to 3,000

Pune The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has increased the number of seats for PhD (Doctor of Philosophy) admissions to 3,000.

SPPU has also decided to conduct the PhD entrance test for all the seats on July 7. Along with this, the number of research guide professors will be increased, and the post of PhD guides that are lying vacant will be filled soon.

The SPPU administration has opened registration for the entrance exam for all seats in PhD and MPhil (Master of Philosophy) courses. Interested students can apply for the same by June 15.

Earlier SPPU there were 2,200 seats for PhD and 300 for MPhil which made it a total of 2,500 seats. SPPU has added an additional 500 seats.

Talking about this increase of PhD seats, Prafulla Pawar, SPPU registrar, said,“While the number of seats for PhD have increased, along with it guides for the students taking admissions will certainly increase. The vacant posts for PhD guides in SPPU will be filled soon.”

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 16:49 IST