Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation reeling under swine flu threat: 6 deaths in one day

Pimpri-Chinchwad recorded swine-flu six deaths on Monday, taking the total number of fatalities due to the disease caused by the H1N1 virus to 20, civic health officials said.

Those who succumbed to swine flu on Monday are three males and three females, all residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

According to Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) health officials, who asked to remain anonymous, a 25-year-old woman from Bhosari and a 45-year-old female resident of Kalewadi, died at the DY Patil hospital.

At Sterling hospital, the three male patients succumbed to H1N1, while the other female patient died at the Aditya Birla hospital, civic authorities said.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state epidemiological officer and head of infectious diseases said, “A few days ago we conducted an urgent meeting with all the PCMC health officials where Amar Sable, MP, too was present.

Awate said the state health department has asked the officials to audit every death. “It was discussed during the meeting that most of the deaths took place due to co-morbidities and hence, patients caught the infection quicker than those who were healthy and purely had the viral infection. Now we have asked officials to strengthen their clinical management and also keep a watch on all the clinical establishments in their area. It is important to not lose any more life to an infection that is manageable,” said Awate.

Among the preventive measures currently in place in PCMC, private medical practitioners have received instructions from the health department to prescribe tamiflu medications immediately to patients showing symptoms.

The industrial town has witnessed a high number of swine-flu related cases this year. While Pimpri-Chinchwad has seen 110 H1N1-positive cases with 28 patients currently on the ventilator, Pune has 66 +ve cases reported so far, with no deaths yet.

On Monday, eight persons tested positive for H1N1 from the 20 swab samples sent to the National institute of virology. With these eight new cases, the total number of people infected with the virus since January 2018 is 110. Total swab samples tested so far stands at 257.

PCMC health chief, Dr K Anil Roy said, “We have called a meeting with health officers in PCMC to review situation. With the outbreak spreading fast, we have to take more efforts to control the situation.”

From September 12, the health department will initiate a swine flu awareness campaign under which 500 billboards will be placed at various locations in PCMC.

