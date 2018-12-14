PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro rail on December 18 in Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Pune on Tuesday, December 18, to lay the foundation stone for the proposed third metro line between Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar.

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is developing the metro line between Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar which would be the first metro based on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis after the new metro policy. The 23-kilometre long stretch will connect busy information technology (IT) part with Shivajinagar where other two metro lines will also join.

Guardian Minister Girish Bapat, said, “Prime Minister Modi will be visiting Maharashtra on Tuesday to attend various programmes. He is doing the groundbreaking ceremony of Samruddhi Mahamarg in Thane and later coming to Pune for attending two events. So Prime Minister will be doing the groundbreaking ceremony of the third metro line. This programme would be held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports complex located at Balewadi.”

Bapat said Chief Minister along with other central ministers will also be present for the event. Tata Realty Infra and Siemens will jointly execute the project. The estimated cost of the project is ₹8,313 crore while the total length of this metro corridor is 23 km.

The state government has also decided to give 13.83 acres (5.60 hectares) of land in Balewadi as viability gap funding to contractors for commercial development. Tatas and Siemens will have the authority to use the land for any commercial purpose. This will help state and centre from giving any direct funds for this project.

