PMC acquires 3.5 hectares for Chandani chowk flyover; calls for meeting of property owners

After the initial delay in the land acquisition process for the proposed flyover at Chandani chowk, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has acquired 3.5 hectares of land to speed up the process. To solve the land acquisition deadlock, PMC has also called a meeting of 85 flat owners whose flats are likely to be acquired for the project on Monday.

PMC would need to acquire around 14 hectares of land for the flyover project.

Jayant Joshi, deputy engineer at the land acquisition department, said the meeting has been planned to understand the problems faced by property holders.

“To complete the project, we would require 14 hectares of land. We have carried out a survey of properties in Kothrud and Bavdhan areas that will be demolished to construct service roads and bridges. According to that, we have acquired 3.5 hectares of land but are still awaiting the acquisition of more land. Hence, to listen to the grievances of land owners and to solve the issue, PMC has called for a meeting on Monday and we are hoping to convince the land owners to abide by our plans."

Most land owners have agreed to give their properties in exchange for Floor Space Index (FSI) or Transfer of Development Rights (TDR), added Joshi.

After the foundation stone for the proposed project was laid in August 2017, the project saw no progress in the initial six months due to delays in land acquisition.

"Till date, we have received documents of only 3.5 hectares of land. The civic body needs to speed up the process so that we can complete the project on time," said Suhas Chitnis, project director of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Kothrud MLA, Medha Kulkarni, who has been pushing the project, blamed the municipal commissioner and civic administration for the delay. Kulkarni said, "Despite repeated attempts, PMC is not speeding up the land acquisition process. In fact, I personally discussed the issue with many land owners and they are ready to hand over their land. Hence, the civic body should come forward and take efforts to speed up the process."

Now, the land acquisition process will be further delayed as the civic chief is being transferred, Kulkarni added.

The flyover was proposed to solve Chandani chowk’s traffic snarls during the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) regime. The flyover was proposed to facilitate a signal- free road and to ensure minimum disturbance to National Highway-4. In 2015, it was decided that PMC would provide the land to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the project and that the latter would fund it. However, till date, the civic body has only bagged 3.5 hectares of land and needs at least 5.50 hectares of land more to flag off the project.