PMC budget: BRTS under review; rain water harvesting for tax rebates in check

pune

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 20:07 IST

Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad, presenting the draft budget on Monday, announced a review the existing Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS). He said that he will soon conduct a meeting with the Central Institute of Road Transport and other experts for it.

“The BRTS is adding to traffic woes. Even in Ahmedabad, the BRTS is implemented in the outer parts of the city. Considering this, the PMC plans to take suggestions from experts to review this project,” said Gaikwad.

He added, “Not only BRTS, but, I plan to review all the schemes. If any schemes are outdated we must discuss and close them. This decision will only b taken after consulting the stakeholders. There is no point in running schemes that are not relevant.”

Gaikwad who was previously the director of Groundwater Surveys and Development Agency said that groundwater has not improved. “Builders are constructing rain water harvesting systems in order to get tax rebates. However, the PMC will stop giving rebates if the system is bogus and not benefiting the public. For this we will inspect 50 commercial and 50 residential properties, randomly, in order take a final decision,” said Gaikawad.

Freeway sans signals in Pune

Considering the popularity and benefits of the freeway in Mumbai, Gaikwad proposed a similar freeway, without any signals in Pune. “If the city has 85 per cent private vehicles, it is important to streamline traffic and also promote public transport.”