PMC standing committee approves extension of Swargate-Katraj metro corridor

pune

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 17:59 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) standing committee, on Tuesday, gave its approval to execute the proposed metro route extension from Swargate to Katraj. The extended 5.4 km corridor will be an underground metro route and will be completed by 2028, said officials.

Hemant Rasne, standing committee chairman said, “The standing committee has approved the detailed project report (DPR) submitted by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) for the extension of corridor from Swargate to Chinchwad. Now the route has been extended till Katraj. The civic body will give Rs 233 crore for the rehabilitation work. Final call will be taken by the general body.”

Recently, Pune’s guardian minister Ajit Pawar suggested executing all the extension of the metro corridors as it would help to get more ridership and increase the use of metro. As the standing committee has given aproval for the DPR, it is expected that the general body would also approve it and submit it to the state government for approval.