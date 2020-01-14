PMC Standing Committee approves new dog pound at Naidu hospital

pune

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 22:13 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation standing committee meeting on Tuesday approved the construction of a new dog pound on the premises of Naidu Hospital.

Hemant Rasane, standing committee chairman said, “As per the instructions given under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, the PMC will now construct a new dog pound on the premises of Naidu Hospital and will carry our sterilisation activity there.”

According to Rasane, the current dog pound, also at Naidu Hospital, will be demolished and a new pound with modern equipment, operation theatre and a rescue centre will be constructed. The decision to construct the new facility comes after many people complained about the existing pound.

Increase in doctors’ salary

The standing committee gave its approval to increase the salary of MBBS doctors working for PMC-run hospitals. The salary has been increased from Rs 52,000 per month to Rs 71,000 per month.

“The administration had proposed to increase the salary of doctors and also appoint additional staff as the PMC-run hospitals are facing severe staff crunch. Considering this the standing committee has approved the salary and has also given a nod to appoint 124 doctors in the civic-run hospitals,” said Rasane.

Rasane added that the PMC has also approved to start a medical college on the premises of Naidu Hospital.

Earlier, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol had written a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to approve PMC’s proposal and grant for a new medical college.

“If the medical college grant is approved, it will help civic-run hospitals as they would be able to hire additional MBBS doctors from this college,” added Rasane.