e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Pune News / PMC Standing Committee approves new dog pound at Naidu hospital

PMC Standing Committee approves new dog pound at Naidu hospital

pune Updated: Jan 14, 2020 22:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Pune Municipal Corporation standing committee meeting on Tuesday approved the construction of a new dog pound on the premises of Naidu Hospital.

Hemant Rasane, standing committee chairman said, “As per the instructions given under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, the PMC will now construct a new dog pound on the premises of Naidu Hospital and will carry our sterilisation activity there.”

According to Rasane, the current dog pound, also at Naidu Hospital, will be demolished and a new pound with modern equipment, operation theatre and a rescue centre will be constructed. The decision to construct the new facility comes after many people complained about the existing pound.

Increase in doctors’ salary

The standing committee gave its approval to increase the salary of MBBS doctors working for PMC-run hospitals. The salary has been increased from Rs 52,000 per month to Rs 71,000 per month.

“The administration had proposed to increase the salary of doctors and also appoint additional staff as the PMC-run hospitals are facing severe staff crunch. Considering this the standing committee has approved the salary and has also given a nod to appoint 124 doctors in the civic-run hospitals,” said Rasane.

Rasane added that the PMC has also approved to start a medical college on the premises of Naidu Hospital.

Earlier, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol had written a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to approve PMC’s proposal and grant for a new medical college.

“If the medical college grant is approved, it will help civic-run hospitals as they would be able to hire additional MBBS doctors from this college,” added Rasane.

top news
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
23 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
Congress and BJP struggle with Dravidian allies in Tamil Nadu
Congress and BJP struggle with Dravidian allies in Tamil Nadu
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
Need compulsory military training to inculcate patriotism, says Goa CM
Need compulsory military training to inculcate patriotism, says Goa CM
Mercedes-Benz brings its electric might to India, launches EQ brand
Mercedes-Benz brings its electric might to India, launches EQ brand
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
‘Have to rethink’: Kohli accepts batting at no. 4 ‘didn’t go India’s way’
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News