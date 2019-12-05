Police arrest 4, recover stolen bikes, phones worth Rs 7 lakh

pune

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 21:06 IST

The arrest of four people by the Pune police on Thursday led to the recovery of 13 stolen two-wheelers and 45 stolen mobile phones.

The four have been identified as Ajitnath Lakshman Gaikwad, 24; Tukaram Manohar Chopde, 19; and Rohit Rampratap Verma, 19; all residents of Krushnanagar in Mohammadwadi; and Pavitrsingh Gabbarsingh Taak, 19, a resident of Ramtekdi, Hadapsar.

The total worth of the recovery is estimated to be Rs 7,51,500, according to the police.

The arrests were made based on information received by police officials Sambhaji Devikar and Naser Deshmukh of Wanowrie police station.

Most of the cases registered against the four are from 2019, according to the police.