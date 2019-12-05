e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 05, 2019

Police arrest 4, recover stolen bikes, phones worth Rs 7 lakh

pune Updated: Dec 05, 2019 21:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The arrest of four people by the Pune police on Thursday led to the recovery of 13 stolen two-wheelers and 45 stolen mobile phones.

The four have been identified as Ajitnath Lakshman Gaikwad, 24; Tukaram Manohar Chopde, 19; and Rohit Rampratap Verma, 19; all residents of Krushnanagar in Mohammadwadi; and Pavitrsingh Gabbarsingh Taak, 19, a resident of Ramtekdi, Hadapsar.

The total worth of the recovery is estimated to be Rs 7,51,500, according to the police.

The arrests were made based on information received by police officials Sambhaji Devikar and Naser Deshmukh of Wanowrie police station.

Most of the cases registered against the four are from 2019, according to the police.

top news
Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Set on fire, UP gangrape survivor ran a kilometre seeking help
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
Donald Trump impeachment proceedings to go ahead, says US House Speaker
‘Violated bail conditions on very first day’: Javadekar on Chidambaram
‘Violated bail conditions on very first day’: Javadekar on Chidambaram
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbor shooting incident
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbor shooting incident
Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video
Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
trending topics
HTLS 2019Sabarimala verdictP ChidambaramNirav ModiAlia BhattNeha KakkarKangana RanautiPhone 11 proJEE Mains admit card

don't miss

latest news

India News

Pune News