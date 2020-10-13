e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Political slugfest in Pune over women’s safety issue

Political slugfest in Pune over women’s safety issue

The Congress and NCP members held protest rallies to condemn the Hathras gang-rape incident.The members held a candle march from Lal Mahal to Mandai on Sunday evening.

pune Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 16:25 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustan Times, Pune
The BJP, meanwhile, held a protest against the Maharashtra government for the increase in crime cases against women in the state. Chandrakant Patil, state unit president, BJP, led the agitations in Pune and said that the state government is not serious about women’s issues.
The BJP, meanwhile, held a protest against the Maharashtra government for the increase in crime cases against women in the state. Chandrakant Patil, state unit president, BJP, led the agitations in Pune and said that the state government is not serious about women’s issues.(HT PHOTO)
         

A political slugfest broke out on Monday after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) carried out protest rallies in the city over women’s safety issues in Maharashtra and also the gang-rape incident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress and NCP members held protest rallies to condemn the Hathras gang-rape incident.The members held a candle march from Lal Mahal to Mandai on Sunday evening.

Congress leaders Mohan Joshi, Ramesh Bagwe and MLA Sunil Tinger participated in the protest and blamed the UP government for the increase in rape cases in the state.

Joshi said, “We held a candle march to condemn the gang-rape incident in Hathras. We want justice for the victim and the family members. The UP government is denying justice.”

The BJP, meanwhile, held a protest against the Maharashtra government for the increase in crime cases against women in the state. Chandrakant Patil, state unit president, BJP, led the agitations in Pune and said that the state government is not serious about women’s issues.

Patil blamed, “Molestation, rape and violence against women is increasing in Maharashtra, but neither the state home minister nor chief minister is taking it seriously.”

BJP MP for Pune Girish Bapat said, “Opposition parties are politicising rape incidents. the state government does not have time to meet rape victims and their families in Maharashtra.”

BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik said, “BJP carried out the agitations in eight assembly constituencies on Monday.”

BJP holds tractor rally to welcome farmers’ bill

BJP on Monday carried out a tractor rally between Varwand and Choufula on Solapur road to welcome the three farm bills approved by the central government. BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Kisan Morcha president Anil Bonde led the rally.

top news
Parliament panel to visit Ladakh on October 28-29 amid India-China standoff
Parliament panel to visit Ladakh on October 28-29 amid India-China standoff
Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Movie theatres to reopen in UP from October 15. Here are the guidelines
Movie theatres to reopen in UP from October 15. Here are the guidelines
In Andhra, stalker sets woman on fire, she pulls him in. Both dead
In Andhra, stalker sets woman on fire, she pulls him in. Both dead
Tanishq ad withdrawn: Kangana claims it promotes ‘love jihad, sexism’
Tanishq ad withdrawn: Kangana claims it promotes ‘love jihad, sexism’
Man climbs 2 floors, throws acid on 3 sisters sleeping at home: Cop
Man climbs 2 floors, throws acid on 3 sisters sleeping at home: Cop
RCB vs KKR Review and SRH vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
RCB vs KKR Review and SRH vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In