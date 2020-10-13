Political slugfest in Pune over women’s safety issue

pune

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 16:25 IST

A political slugfest broke out on Monday after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) carried out protest rallies in the city over women’s safety issues in Maharashtra and also the gang-rape incident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress and NCP members held protest rallies to condemn the Hathras gang-rape incident.The members held a candle march from Lal Mahal to Mandai on Sunday evening.

Congress leaders Mohan Joshi, Ramesh Bagwe and MLA Sunil Tinger participated in the protest and blamed the UP government for the increase in rape cases in the state.

Joshi said, “We held a candle march to condemn the gang-rape incident in Hathras. We want justice for the victim and the family members. The UP government is denying justice.”

The BJP, meanwhile, held a protest against the Maharashtra government for the increase in crime cases against women in the state. Chandrakant Patil, state unit president, BJP, led the agitations in Pune and said that the state government is not serious about women’s issues.

Patil blamed, “Molestation, rape and violence against women is increasing in Maharashtra, but neither the state home minister nor chief minister is taking it seriously.”

BJP MP for Pune Girish Bapat said, “Opposition parties are politicising rape incidents. the state government does not have time to meet rape victims and their families in Maharashtra.”

BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik said, “BJP carried out the agitations in eight assembly constituencies on Monday.”

BJP holds tractor rally to welcome farmers’ bill

BJP on Monday carried out a tractor rally between Varwand and Choufula on Solapur road to welcome the three farm bills approved by the central government. BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Kisan Morcha president Anil Bonde led the rally.