Principal speak: Industrial Revolution 4.0 - here is the SIIB, Pune gameplan

Asmita Chitnis is a post graduate in statistics and holds a PhD degree in the field of operations management. She started her career with National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM) as a researcher and has worked on different projects for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) during this tenure. Later, she moved to teaching and has at least 26 years of academic and corporate training experience to her credit. Chitnis has been associated with National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM), National Insurance Academy (NIA) and Open University of British Columbia (OUBC) as an educator. She speaks to Dheeraj Bengrut about enhancing student skills.

What steps are being taken to enhance student skills?

To give the students a comprehensive international business education, SIIB includes training in international languages – Spanish, German, French and Japanese. Student committees have long been a part of SIIB’s outstanding legacy. Placements, alumni relations, public relations-media, sports, corporate social responsibility and other major functions are all driven by the committee members. There are weekly quizzes, intra-college and inter-college competitions that help enhance student skills. In addition to this, the institute also has a knowledge centre equipped with at least 16,000 books, 100 periodical subscriptions, 40,000 e-journals and one lakh e-books. It is a one-stop destination for all curious management students.

Tell us about Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB)?

SIIB is a constituent of the Symbiosis International University, established in the year 1992, as SIFT (Symbiosis Institute of Foreign trade). Built around the motto of ‘shrinking world, expanding horizons”, SIIB now offers three flagship post graduate programmes- International Business, Agribusiness and Energy & Environment. These courses are designed to shape its students into world leaders. The curriculum and co-curricular activities are aligned to provide quality management studies with an international perspective, besides bringing together young minds from different disciplines, to instigate a cascade of vibrant ideas.

What projects are undertaken to upgrade students?

Every year, SIIB encourages its students to apply for student exchange programmes at top schools abroad, where the study involves a mixture of knowledge-based and skills-based learning. They are expected to take up summer internships with multi-national corporations, at the end of their first year of their course and work on challenging projects/domains of their specialisations. Candidates also have the privilege of add-on certifications as a part of their course specialisations. SIIB also has industry collaborations with Federation of Indian Exports Organisation (FIEO), Institute of Sustainable Communities for Environment Health and Safety (ISC).

What are your plans for the future?

To equip students for the onset of Industrial Revolution 4.0, the curriculum will be designed to incorporate streams like data analytics, artificial intelligence and internet of things. Business analytics with R programming language has already been made a part of the syllabus. SIIB strives to reach newer milestones every year, by taking various initiatives in not only academics, but also the co-curricular and extra-curricular activities. ‘Wellness for life’ course will be implemented from the next batch of 2019-21, to drive the zest for maintaining fitness and overall health, among every student.

First Published: May 31, 2019 14:24 IST