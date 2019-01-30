Professor Teltumbde’s anticipatory bail plea in Pune court faces ‘insurgent’ charge

The prosecution has accused Dalit writer Anand Teltumbde of creating “instability” in the state using insurgent activities, with the intention to destabilise the government.

Special public prosecutor Ujjwala Pawar , appearing for Pune Police, while opposing the anticipatory bail application of Prof Anand Teltumbde for his alleged link with Maoists, said there is “incriminating” material against Teltumbde, who has been booked along with other activists for their alleged links with Maoist outfits and “aggregating violence at Koregaon Bhima” last year.

In her say, filed before the court of Special Judge K.D Vadane, Pawar stated that Prof Teltumbde, along with other co-accused in pursuance of a criminal conspiracy, committed unlawful activities for outlawed the CPI (Maoist) outfit and its frontal organisation, viz, Anuradha Ghandy memorial committee.

“This was done with an intention to promote disharmony and feeling of enmity, hatred or ill will, which is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religions, languages or religious groups or caste or communities to create disaffection against India or the Government of India, or encourage persons to undertake unlawful activities like riots, violent act and terrorist activities,” prosecution the said in its written argument submitted to the court.

Special Judge Vadane will hear arguments on Teltumde’s pre-arrest application on Wednesday. Advocate Rohan Nahar, appearing for Teltumbde, requested the court to give him time to go through the say filed by special public prosecutor.

Pawar in her say further stated that the application moved by Prof Teltumbde under section 438 of Criminal Procedure Code is not tenable according to provisions of the law, and more particularly, according to the provisions of section 43(D)(4) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Pawar further stated that the investigating officer, along with other evidence, is relying on documents like a letter from one Prakash to Anand, which states: “Anand’s Visit (sic) to Paris for Human right convention to be held on april (sic) 9 and April 10, 2018 and lectures on Dalit issue in order to give traction to domestic chaos related to Dalit issues”.

During this period domestic chaos related to Dalit issue was only the Bhima Koregaon incident, the prosecution claimed.

The Supreme Court on January 14 refused to quash the Pune police’s FIR against the civil rights activist, but said that Teltumbde could seek regular bail from the trial court in the meantime and extended the interim protection from the arrest granted to him by the Bombay High Court by four weeks.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 14:40 IST