Public transportation ridership hit as Pune residents stay at home, ditch travel plans

pune

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 19:46 IST

Public transportation ridership slipped marginally in Pune this week with many residents opting to work from home or avoiding public transport to minimise their exposure to Covid-19 (coronavirus).

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and state transport (ST) buses have reported a 15-20 per cent decline in ridership in the past week, as per officials.

Out of all the transport bodies, PMPML is the worst hit, not only with respect to daily commuters, but also with respect to a decline in its income. Currently, PMPML has a fleet of 2,100 buses of which 1,500 ply daily. Last week, the daily average income of PMPML was Rs 1.60 crore, however, this week, till March 15, it has come down to Rs 1.20 crore, said officials.

Anant Waghmare, PMPML chief traffic manager, said, “The coronavirus outbreak in the city has had a definite impact on the city’s public transport. The passenger numbers have gone down in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Before the virus outbreak, we had a footfall of at least 12-13 lakh passengers, however, after the virus outbreak, the footfall has gone down to 10 lakh commuters daily. Similarly, our daily average income which was Rs 1.60 crore has now gone down to Rs 1.20 crore this week. Residents, as a precautionary measure are working from hope or avoiding travel, hence, the footfall is low. We have asked depot managers to deep clean the buses on a daily basis.”

MSRTC, which has 13 ST depots across Pune division, has also seen a downfall in its ridership. “Our daily passenger footfall is 1.25 lakh passengers, but, in the past one week the ridership has dropped by 15 per cent. We have instructed depot managers to deep clean buses. We have also kept sanitisers at reservation counters. Most passengers are students who are travelling back to their home towns,” said Yamini Joshi, MSRTC Pune divisional controller.

The platforms at the Pune railway station wore a deserted look on Sunday. According to a railway official, who requested anonymity, there has been an increase of 15 per cent in cancellations for long distance trains.

Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson, said, “Pune railway division is working efficiently for the safety of passengers according to the guidelines received from the central government. All the local trains and trains starting from the Pune railway division are sanitised.”

Virus impact on PMPML

Daily average income last week: Rs 1.60 crore

Daily average income this week: 1.20 crore

No. of daily passengers before virus outbreak: 12-13 lakh

No. of daily passengers after virus outbreak: 10 lakh