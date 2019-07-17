Pune bows down in reverence to its teachers this Guru Purnima

Tributes poured in for various gurus or teachers on the occasion of Guru Purnima in the city, wherein events and programmes were organised throughout the day on Tuesday.

Kalavardhini charitable trust held a unique dance programme called Anugraha during which ‘Thanjavur Nritya Prabandha' was presented at the Sardar Natu auditorium, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Senapati Bapat road. Ten disciples of danseuse Sucheta Bhide-Chapekar presented various styles from Thanjavur after which Sucheta also presented a dance on theme ‘Guru'.

According to the Hindu calendar, Guru Purnima generally falls on a full-moon day in the Hindu month of Ashadh (June to August).

This year for the Guru Purnima celebrations, Pratapsinh Raje Bhosale, Prince of Thanjavur, 14th descendant of Thanjavur Maratha Royal family and 6th descendant of Scholar King Serfoji II, was the chief guest. “We have been holding this special dance programme Anugraha as our tribute to our guru for the past five years,” said Arundhati Patwardhan, secretary, Kalavardhini charitable trust.

Similarly, the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Memorial auditorium witnessed a frenzy of chanting and dancing as 500 Osho followers move to the tune in a trance. A special Guru Purnima celebration was organised by the Osho Friends Foundation. “They are held outside the Osho International Commune since the ashram is not celebrating Guru Purnima, so Osho lovers celebrate it outside the ashram,” said Swami Prem Anadi/ Kishore Rawal, trustee Osho friends foundation. It was a three-hour programme of kirtan and Osho’s teachings.

Swami Kamal from Pune, said, “It was a fantastic celebration with kirtan and dhyaan.”

Every year, the BKS Iyengar institute also organises Guru Purnima celebrations, but due to the passing of Geeta Iyengar in December, the celebrations were cancelled.

