Pune builder duped of ₹4.2 lakh in credit card fraud

A real estate constructor from Pimple Saudagar was duped of over ₹4.2 lakh through credit card fraud. While the incident happened around 9 pm on September 20, a case in the matter was registered at the Sangvi police station on Tuesday.

The transaction was worth $5626.26 (₹4,26947.26) and was made through an American Express credit card.

The complainant in the case was identified as Shankar Pandhurang Jagtap, 44, a resident of Jagtap-Patil Complex. He is a relative of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Laxman Jagtap.

The police are trying to trace the location of the transaction. The police are also trying to verify whether it is a case of hacking of theft of cedit card credentials.

"It is an American Express card and the investigation has been handed over to the police inspector of crime (of Sangvi police station)," said assistant police inspector AE Khatal of Sangvi police station.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian penal code and Section 66(c) (fraudulent use of electronic signature, password of unique identification feature) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, was registered at the Sangvi police station. Police inspector (crime) Prasad Gokule of the Sangvi police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 16:43 IST