Pune celebrates 100 years of SCR Bhatt and Chidanand Nagarkar

‘Gharana’ a two day music fest is an exclusive concert celebrating centenary year of legendary musicians pandit SCR Bhatt and pandit Chidanand Nagarkar.

Shukla Chandrashekhar Ramakrishna Bhat (March12, 1919) was born in a priestly family in Shirali in Karnatak. He had his initial training in Swaragyan for over two years from Krishnabhat Honnawar, of Patiala Gharana. He devoted his entire life to teaching and guiding artists. He trained many reputed musicians like Talat Mahmood, K.G.Ginde, Dinkar Kaikini, C.R. Vyas, Indudhar Nirody, Zarine Sharma, Sudhindra Bhwomik, Shantaprasad Upasani and Pooja Gaitonde.

Chidanand Nagarkar ( November 28, 1919) was born in Bangalore. He showed keen interest in music from an early stage. G.N.Bhave, a disciple of Paluskarbuwa gave him some early lessons. Later he went to Lucknow for further training under Srikrishna Narayan Ratanjankar. Even in his student days he was a much sought after singer. When Bharatiya Vidya Bhawan started its activities he was entrusted with building the Music section. From 1946 till his premature death in 1971 he piloted this into the leading music institution in Mumbai.

Santoor exponent, Satish Vyas feels extremely privileged to be invited by Kanara Saraswat Association to present his santoor recital at the event. He adds, “I have had the privilege of having a very close association with pandit SCR Bhat being the son of his contemporary musician pandit CR Vyas. I must say the pandit Bhat was really a saint musician in true sense apart from being great musicologist. I have been very fortunate to receive his blessings.”

This event has been conceptualised by Kanara Saraswat Association to give a music lover a rare opportunity to hear distinctive styles of different Gharana’s of Indian classical music.

What: Gharana –a two day music festival

When: February 26-27, 6pm onward

Where: Shakuntala Shetty Auditorium, C/o Karnatak High School, Mehendale Garage Road, Ganeshnager, Erandwane.

DAY 1: February 26

Padmini Rao - Vocal (Kirana Gharana)

Bharat Kamat (Tabla)

Suyog Kundalkar (Harmonium)

Nityanand Haldipur - Flute (Maihar Gharana)

Omkar Gulwadi (Tabla)

Venkatesh Kumar - Vocal (Gwalior Gharana)

Bharat Kamat (Tabla)

Suyog Kundalkar (Harmonium)

DAY 2: February 27

Satish Vyas - Santoor (Banaras Gharana)

Ajinkya Joshi (Tabla)

Ustad Rajan Miyan - Vocal (Agra Gharana)

Bharat Kamat (Tabla)

Suyog Kundalkar (Harmonium)

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 16:24 IST