Pune civic body collects Rs 5.31 cr in property tax under amnesty scheme

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 16:12 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received a good response for the newly introduced amnesty scheme for tax defaulters. With the scheme in place, property tax defaulters are receiving an 80 per cent waiver on the total fine.

The PMC launched this scheme on October 2, 2020 and the tax collection has seen an upward rise, the initiative is valid until the end of November.

PMC property tax department chief Vilas Kanade said, “The administration is hoping to get a good response for this scheme and the collection is increasing every day. A maximum number of people prefer to pay their tax online.”

The scheme was launched on October 2, 2020 and a total of 417 citizens took benefit of the scheme and submitted a total tax of Rs 95.75 lakh on the first day itself.

On October 5th, a total of 1,062 citizens took the waiver benefit and paid Rs 3.36 crore in property tax.

Kanade said, “Until October 5th, a total of 2,052 citizens took benefit of the scheme and a total of Rs 5.31 crore tax was paid to the municipal corporation. The total waiver that was offered by the civic body to all citizens so far amounts to Rs 3.48 crore.”

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “I am hoping to get a good response for this scheme. I am hoping that PMC generates a Rs 1,000 crore revenue through the scheme. During Covid-19 period if the PMC would get these funds, it would help to carry out the planned development works.”

According to Kanade, for any scheme, the maximum payments are received when the due date approaches.

“It is our experience that maximum citizens take benefit or pay bills when the due date comes closer. The PMC launched this scheme on October 2nd, we are hoping that in the next few weeks, PMC will receive a maximum collection through this scheme.”