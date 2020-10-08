e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune civic body collects Rs 5.31 cr in property tax under amnesty scheme

Pune civic body collects Rs 5.31 cr in property tax under amnesty scheme

Scheme was launched on October 2, 2020 and a total of 417 citizens took benefit of the scheme and submitted a total tax of Rs 95.75 lakh on the first day itself

pune Updated: Oct 08, 2020 16:12 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustan Times, Pune
On October 5th, a total of 1,062 citizens took the waiver benefit and paid Rs 3.36 crore in property tax.
On October 5th, a total of 1,062 citizens took the waiver benefit and paid Rs 3.36 crore in property tax. (HT FILE PHOTO)
         

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received a good response for the newly introduced amnesty scheme for tax defaulters. With the scheme in place, property tax defaulters are receiving an 80 per cent waiver on the total fine.

The PMC launched this scheme on October 2, 2020 and the tax collection has seen an upward rise, the initiative is valid until the end of November.

PMC property tax department chief Vilas Kanade said, “The administration is hoping to get a good response for this scheme and the collection is increasing every day. A maximum number of people prefer to pay their tax online.”

The scheme was launched on October 2, 2020 and a total of 417 citizens took benefit of the scheme and submitted a total tax of Rs 95.75 lakh on the first day itself.

On October 5th, a total of 1,062 citizens took the waiver benefit and paid Rs 3.36 crore in property tax.

Kanade said, “Until October 5th, a total of 2,052 citizens took benefit of the scheme and a total of Rs 5.31 crore tax was paid to the municipal corporation. The total waiver that was offered by the civic body to all citizens so far amounts to Rs 3.48 crore.”

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “I am hoping to get a good response for this scheme. I am hoping that PMC generates a Rs 1,000 crore revenue through the scheme. During Covid-19 period if the PMC would get these funds, it would help to carry out the planned development works.”

According to Kanade, for any scheme, the maximum payments are received when the due date approaches.

“It is our experience that maximum citizens take benefit or pay bills when the due date comes closer. The PMC launched this scheme on October 2nd, we are hoping that in the next few weeks, PMC will receive a maximum collection through this scheme.”

top news
PM Modi assures Abdullah Abdullah of India’s support for Afghan peace process
PM Modi assures Abdullah Abdullah of India’s support for Afghan peace process
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
Realty sector picking up in Mumbai metropolitan region, says report
Realty sector picking up in Mumbai metropolitan region, says report
PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
India’s sulfur dioxide emissions see first decline in 4 years
India’s sulfur dioxide emissions see first decline in 4 years
BJP govt to stay for 30-35 yrs if Vivekananda’s pictures hung at homes: Tripura CM
BJP govt to stay for 30-35 yrs if Vivekananda’s pictures hung at homes: Tripura CM
Bihar assembly election: Rama Singh yet to join RJD; party fields his wife from Manhar
Bihar assembly election: Rama Singh yet to join RJD; party fields his wife from Manhar
KKR vs CSK Review and SRH vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
KKR vs CSK Review and SRH vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In