Pune civic body to act on illegal water lines

As the city has start facing water cut, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has turned its focus on acting against illegal water connections, which according to civic administration, runs into 30000- 35000 in the city. The administration assured local representatives including Lok Sabha MP Anil Shirole to act against illegal connections.

The decision to cut the city’s water supply has been taken as a proactive step by the civic body in consultation with the irrigation and other related departments to pre-empt a desperate water shortage in the summer of 2019. This has also come in view of an overall shortage of rainfall in the state this monsoon. On Monday, PMC invoked water cuts with many areas faced disrupted water supply.

“We are going to conduct a major drive in the city and visit each and every area, building, slums to check the water connections. If connections are found to be illegal, we will take proper action against it,” said Pravin Gedam, Superintendent Engineer of PMC’s Water Supply department.

According to Gedam, there are approximately 30000 to 35000 illegal water connections in the city. “Besides illegal connections, many societies use water pump up which creates problem in water pressure. This also will be checked” said Gedam adding the use of motor pumps in societies leads to at least 5 to 10 per cent of water pressure loss in the lines from the pumping stations.

According to administration, a meeting of senior officials from water supply department will be held on Tuesday where details about action against illegal connections will be discussed, said Gedam.

“I have asked the department to look into the illegal water connections as well as remove old lines if new water lines have been installed which will have been used illegally by tapping into it,” said Mayor Mukta Tilak.

Anil Shirole, MP said, “This issue was touched upon in the meeting held at the Mayor’s bunglow and she was the first to highlight this problem, to which I seconded this move. This drive planned against illegal connections will help provide evenly distributed water for the citizens across the city.”

Total water supplied to PMC residents from October 11-18

Water crisis at PCMC: Reduced level or shortage of power supply?

With the city receiving deficit rainfall, the industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad city has been facing acute water crisis for the last few days. Areas like Bijalinagar, Nigdi, Kalewadi,Chinchwad and Chikhali have been facing water cuts, while residents in many other areas have been complaining of low water pressure and erratic water supply.

The Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) lifts an average of 480 millions of liters per day (MLD) water every day from the Raval Bandhara (bund). But because of reduced water level in Bund,lifting of water was reduced from 480 MLD to 457 MLD,which has directly affected the water supply in the area.In some parts of the city,water was provided for a short period of time.In some areas, women had to draw water from the nearest well, while in some areas water had to be supplied by a tanker.

PCMC on its part has claimed that it hasn’t imposed any water cuts and blamed ‘local problems’ for the erratic supply. “Earlier, we used to get water from 9 30 to 12 30pm. Now, we only get water till 10 30 am. This water is not enough for us,” said Satish Jogdan, a resident of Bijalinagar.

Pravin Ladkat, executive engineer, PCMC said, “Because of the reduced water level and shortage of electricity supply there were difficulties in lifting water.If the situation continues for a longer time,it will become difficult to supply water. Last week, there was a problem in many places.”

‘New time table’ for supply in few days

Many areas of the city got poor water supply on Monday, the first day when the new water supply timetable came into effect and the administration of Pune municipal corporation said that they would make changes in the time table.

Pravin Gedam, superintendent engineer, water supply department, PMC said, “PMC started the new water distribution timetable from Monday. While many areas got enough water, there were complaints from Dahanukar colony, Bibvewadi, Padmavati and Hadapsar areas.”

Gedam said that the administration will have to make at least 10 per cent changes in the time table to help the areas from where complaints have been received. He also said that the administration will need at least one working day to get feedback from residents and then work on creating a revised timetable. The administration will identify the areas with poor water supply either today or tomorrow (Wednesday).

“The water supply will be streamlined in the next three four days,” he said.

The administration of Pune municipal corporation accepted that the demand for water tankers has been increasing. On an average, PMC is supplying 250 to 300 tankers free of cost every day but in last two days, 375 tankers of water has been distributed. These numbers do not include the tankers by private contractors.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 15:20 IST