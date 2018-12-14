Pune cop arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 8 lakh from scrap dealer

Kiran Landge, a police inspector of the Pimpri police station was arrested on Thursdayfor allegedly extorting Rs 8 lakh from a scrap dealer in Pimpri in exchange for not registering a case against him.

Scrap dealer Mustak Khan,30, a resident of Kondhwa, filed a complaint in the matter on December 2 and the city police arrested Landge under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 384 (punishment for extortion) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Police officials said that on November 20 the Pimpri police conducted raids at the shop of scrap dealer and detained five employees citing that they were selling mobile tower batteries. In the police station during interrogation, the accused cops beat them, according to the complaint. Later, Landge demanded Rs 10 lakh in exchange for not registering the case against them.

In this case, assistant police inspector Ramesh Kale was suspended earlier while Langde was absconding. assistant commissioner of police Satish Patil initiated departmental action against all the accused police officials.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, police inspector Kalyan Pawar, said,“According to the complaint filed by Khan, first the commissioner suspended one officer and then we tried to catch Landge, but he was absconding. Then, according to a tip-off, we caught Landge on Thursday and will now produce him in court.”

According to the police, Landge received Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh in two different instalments from Mustak Khan and Dhanraj Akodia (an acquaintance of Khan), but when it become difficult for them to pay the remaining amount, Khan registered a police case in this matter.

