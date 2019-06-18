Pune customs officials find Rs 53 lakh worth gold biscuits in aircraft lavatory

The customs department of Pune airport has seized gold worth Rs 53 lakh at Lohegaon airport on Sunday.

The gold biscuits were found wrapped in transparent adhesive tape stashed in the cavity of the wash basin in the lavatory at the rear end of the SpiceJet flight number SG-52 that arrived from Dubai at 4:30am on Sunday.

The goods weighing 1.633 kilogrammes are estimated to be worth around Rs 52,99,000, according to a statement issued by the office of the commissioner of customs, Pune.

“All the 14 gold biscuits are of foreign origin, marked and engraved as international precious metal refiners bearing serial marks,” read a statement from the commissioner’s office. The owner of gold was not found by the officials.

The gold was found by a team led by superintendent Sudhanshu Khaire and inspector Jayakumar Ramachandran, while they were rummaging through the flight post its landing. The gold was seized under Customs Act, 1962.

