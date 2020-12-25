Pune district reports 618 fresh cases, five Covid deaths

pune

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 16:49 IST

The state health department reported 618 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday and five deaths in the past 24 hours in Pune district.

The district has reported 3.63 lakh Covid-19 cases of which 3.4 lakh have recovered, 7,713 have been reported dead and 13,639 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

Pune city reported 186 new cases taking the total count to 1, 89,338 and one death took the death toll to 4,394, while PCMC reported 133 new cases taking the final count to 92,789 and two deaths took the death toll to 1,266. Pune rural reported 186 new cases taking the final count to 86,938 and two deaths took the death toll to 2,053 according to the state health department.

The department reported that 3,171 patients were discharged on Thursday taking the final count of such cases to over 18.04 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 94.5 per cent. Also, 3,580 new cases in the state were reported on Thursday taking the total to over 19.09 lakh.

In addition, 89 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 49,058. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.57 per cent.

Of the 1, 23, 41,204 laboratory samples, 19, 09,951 have tested positive (15.79%) for Covid-19 until Thursday. Currently 4, 82,779 people are in home quarantine and 3,810 people are in institutional quarantine