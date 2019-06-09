Resolving water woes top priority, says Pune district’s new guardian minister

Resolving water issues and expediting the Pune metro work will be my top priority, said Chandrakant Patil, the new guardian minister of Pune.

Patil took charge as the guardian minister of Pune on Saturday evening at the district collector’s office.

Addressing his first press conference in the city as its guardian minister, Patil said, “While there is a long list of works that have to be done, my priorities are resolving the water issue thus increasing residents’ convenience at the same time focusing on completion of the ongoing metro work.”

He added, “Considering the current water level, I don’t think there will be any need of water rationing in the city till the end of this month, hence, residents should not worry about anything.”

According to Patil, the government is committed to starting the first phase of the metro in Pune by January 26 next year.

He said, “While the department is working on a war footing to start phase one of the metro in the month of January next year, however, there are few hurdles in the process of land acquisition for the work. I will personally look into the matter and ensure that all the hurdles are removed and the work is expedited.”

Patil, a cabinet minister in chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ Maharashtra cabinet, was in-charge of western Maharashtra during the Lok Sabha elections and played an important role in ensuring the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in the sugar belt.

Patil is considered a close ally of Fadnavis, and the appointment will allow the chief minister to keep close tabs on Pune, the city and the district.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 16:32 IST