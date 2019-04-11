Pune Food and Drug Administration’s ice-check raids begin with Senapati Bapat Road drive

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), on Wednesday, conducted checks on 15 food outlets and juice parlours along Senapati Bapat road, to examine the quality of cold beverages, ice-creams and flavoured milk being served to customers, given the onset of summer.

Suresh Deshmukh, joint commissioner, FDA Pune, said, “As a part of a summer drive we conducted surprise raids.We have collected samples of food and juice for laboratory tests to check quality and ingredients used. Now we are waiting for the reports.”

“We will conduct more such summer raids,” Deshmukh added.

The move came after FDA warned all restaurants and hotel industries to use proper edible ice for preparation of all juices and liquid edibles.

The raids on Wednesday were primarily targeted at beverage houses,ice-cream parlours, and roadside vendors selling kulfi, nira (kokum extract) and sugarcane juice.

Deshmukh said that the FDA was acting to ensure that no food colouring agents or substandard ice is being used. “Many of these stall operators compromise on cleanliness and sanitation in order to keep prices as low as possible. We have also collected samples of water they use for making their juices,” he said.

The FDA has also appealed to residents to be careful while consuming beverages at road- side parlours.”If people find any violation of rules at such juice parlours, s/he should report the cases to the FDA,” Deshmukh said.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 17:21 IST