Pune ‘Gunner’ be ‘Blue’ for now; Red Devils, Citizens, Anfield... are you listening

The five English premier league football clubs that are represented, officially, by fan clubs in Pune are - Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool.

HT meets the five official fan club representatives at Aufside, Kumar Pacific mall early on Saturday evening, which given its an international break at the EPL, is not too busy.

Strangely, and in rather a-typical Pune style there is no bad blood between the clubs or their reps.

In fact, Aufside is one of the places, that screens ‘live’ premier league games for all these five fan clubs who gather faithfully each Saturday, or Sunday, or then Friday and Monday, to watch “their clubs” play football, a million miles away.

The dedication and commitment is more than evident in stories that begin to emerge about the football fan-doms of clubs in England formed in Pune and are steadily growing.

The presence of the EPL trophy in Pune in no small part added to the growing hysteria surrounding the premier league table.

Yes, official fan clubs of Barcelona and Bayern Munich do exist in Pune as well, but it is the EPL that generates the most interest, just in terms of numbers; most fan clubs, most fans, most talked about.

These five fan club reps talk the talk and are willing to walk the walk, as HT discovered, with a true sense of commitment and dedication to these far-off clubs.

In fact, given that Man City brought the EPL trophy to Pune, none of the other club reps were at the event, also held at Aufside.

“It was their trophy and their moment, so we did not want to spoil it,” the club reps chorus in unison.

FAN CLUBS UNITE THE DIE-HARD SUPPORTERS Representatives of these five English Premier League fan clubs are dedicated to their clubs beyond the last whistle LIVERPOOL PUNE SUPPORTERS CLUB 2014

Number of registered members: 20 Club representatives: Swanand Soman, Nikhil Nikam Swanand Soman became a Liverpool supporter after watching the club’s incredible Champions League trophy victory over AC Milan in 2005. The Reds came back from being 3-0 down at half-time to win the trophy on penalties. Swanand would never walk alone after that...

Swanand Soman

Contact to join: 8149621163 MANCHESTER UNITED SUPPORTERS CLUB, PUNE 2017

Number of registered members: 55 Club representatives: Akshay Lulla, Siddharth Keskar, Oumar Aga Lulla was a hardcore cricket fan, until he began watching United in 2007 -Giggs, Scholes and Sir Alex Ferguson. Under the influence of Mumbai Man Utd fan base, Lulla is a Red Devil now for life.

Akshay Lulla

Contact to join: 9881777711 Official status:Number of registered members:Club representatives:Swanand Soman became a Liverpool supporter after watching the club’s incredible Champions League trophy victory over AC Milan in 2005. The Reds came back from being 3-0 down at half-time to win the trophy on penalties. Swanand would never walk alone after that...Contact to join:Official status:Number of registered members:Club representatives:Lulla was a hardcore cricket fan, until he began watching United in 2007 -Giggs, Scholes and Sir Alex Ferguson. Under the influence of Mumbai Man Utd fan base, Lulla is a Red Devil now for life.Contact to join: MANCHESTER CITY, PUNE 2016

Number of registered members: 78 Club representatives: Tanmay Ved and Anand Yawalkar Ved was in Thailand, just getting a feel for the EPL games when he found himself the only Man City supporter in a bar, with 300 Man Utd fans. He survived the night and it drove him to commit himself to the Citizens. Things have only gotten better since then with three City titles.

Tanmay Ved

Contact to join: 9769369679 CHELSEA INDIA SUPPORTERS CLUB, PUNE 2010

Number of registered members: 223 Club representatives: Siddharth Chiplunkar He was invited to a screening and simply fell in love with the Chelsea fans chanting while watching the game. He joined the supporters club and started helping out with activities. He was soon promoted to become a city head and when the fan club moderator left for Germany, he took over that role as well.

Siddharth Chiplunkar

Contact to join: 9881792770 Official status:Number of registered members:Club representatives:Ved was in Thailand, just getting a feel for the EPL games when he found himself the only Man City supporter in a bar, with 300 Man Utd fans. He survived the night and it drove him to commit himself to the Citizens. Things have only gotten better since then with three City titles.Contact to join:Official status:Number of registered members:Club representatives:He was invited to a screening and simply fell in love with the Chelsea fans chanting while watching the game. He joined the supporters club and started helping out with activities. He was soon promoted to become a city head and when the fan club moderator left for Germany, he took over that role as well.Contact to join: ARSENAL PUNE SUPPORTERS CLUB 2016; Number of registered members: 144 Club representatives: Kapil Sathe, Dheeraj Shah, Suyash Thite Sathe was on his way to becoming an engineer when Arsenal struck, and so did Arsene Wenger. It was the Invincibles of 2003-04 that had him hooked and the love affair grew. Sathe would given up his engineering to learn French, a la Wenger, VIera, Petit, Henry and so on. Today, Sathe is Mr Arsenal in Pune. And he is a French linguist by profession.

Kapil Sathe

Contact to join: 8087606365 Official status:; Number of registered members:Club representatives:Sathe was on his way to becoming an engineer when Arsenal struck, and so did Arsene Wenger. It was the Invincibles of 2003-04 that had him hooked and the love affair grew.Sathe would given up his engineering to learn French, a la Wenger, VIera, Petit, Henry and so on. Today, Sathe is Mr Arsenal in Pune. And he is a French linguist by profession.Contact to join:

Title aspirations

City (Tanmay Ved) – Being a Manchester City fan I believe we can and will retain the title this season. Of course, it won’t be a 100-point season like last year, but I believe it will be a close race. Over the past few weeks, I think the worry of Liverpool has eased and we can see the weaknesses in their side. I think Chelsea will be our real title challengers as their manager has managed to get the best out of all their players.

Liverpool (Swanand Soman) – I believe this season is the best chance we’ve had since 2014 to win the league and I think we have the squad needed to win it. Jurgen Klopp has finally got all the players he wants in all positions. The signings we made this summer are very good and we have a very deep squad as well. Last year we reached the Champions League final and I hope our front-three manages to replicate their form this time around as well.

Chelsea (Siddharth Chiplunkar) – I believe we can win the title this year as we have a very good manager. I think the title race will go down to the wire and it won’t be a simple title win for any club. However, if on the off-chance we don’t win, it will be because we lack in depth unlike City who have an extremely deep squad.

Arsenal (Kapil Sathe) – I don’t want to sound delusional by saying we will win the title. I think our target for this season is to finish in the top 4. I believe we also have a chance to win the Europa League as Unai Emery has the experience of winning it thrice with Sevilla. Judging him on his first season would be wrong as these are only small steps and it will take him some time to get the team to play his style, which is high tempo and passing from the back.

Man United (Akshay Lulla) – Certainly we aren’t favourites, but there is a long way to go so I think we can turn things around. One thing we’re lacking is our squad depth. If we add a few signings in January, things may look different.

G.O.A.T.s in the making

City – Aymeric Laporte. He’s made our defence look better and it needed some working on as Liverpool ran riot against us in the league and Champions League. His passing accuracy vs Liverpool was 95 per cent, so it shows he can turn up in the big games.

Liverpool – Alisson Becker. He’s a goalkeeper who could at least win us 10-12 points a season and we have needed someone like that between the sticks. Goalkeepers don’t get enough credit but I think he will be pivotal to where we end up this season.

Chelsea – N’Golo Kante. I believe he’s a machine that can keep running tirelessly. He is playing a different role under Sarri, so I think if he clicks the team will be even better.

Arsenal – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. We have lacked a front-two partnership since Henry and Bergkamp and I feel Auba shares a solid understanding with Lacazette. I believe Auba is someone who can define the season for us.

United – David de Gea. He’s the one player who’s always been consistent regardless of the criticism of the manager and the team.

Managers

Pep Guardiola

City – Signing Pep was like a coup for us. We never had an elite manager before him. I think his talks at half-time are very inspiring as we saw in an Amazon Prime documentary. I believe he has a keen eye for detail and is a tactically sound manager.

Liverpool – I think Pep is the best manager in the league and has proven it last year. However, I believe it’s now time he needs to win the Champions League with City.

Chelsea - He is a world class manager and is a proven winner with different teams, but I think the reason City brought him in was to win the Champions League and that’s what has eluded him thus far.

Arsenal – I’m disappointed that he went to City as we wanted him to succeed Arsene Wenger. But yes, he is a fantastic coach. Whenever you think they are down and out, he comes up with surprises.

United – One thing that’s very important to him is his attention to detail. I did not like the Jose Mourinho appointment as I believe we should have gone for Guardiola.

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool – I believe Jurgen Klopp is the right manager for the club. He plays a style of football that the fans can connect with. He has improved several players since coming here and I think he’ll win us silverware shortly.

City – Klopp is a great manager and has assembled a very good squad. I’m sure they’ll win some trophy this season. I also think he is the only manager who can irritate Pep and the only one who has a positive record against him.

Chelsea – Klopp is a great manager that plays football the right way. He’s good with his tactics as well and I enjoy whenever Liverpool play against Chelsea.

Arsenal – He now has every player he wants to win so he needs to prove this season why he’s regarded so highly.

United – He plays attacking football, but as Mourinho said, ‘There are many poets in football, but poets don’t win titles.” I think it’s time for Klopp to win something.

Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea - In fact, I was against the sacking of Antonio Conte. To be honest I had not seen much of Sarri, but I’m pleased with the changes he’s brought about at the club. Initially we used to play on the counter-attack, but now we play a more open and attacking brand of football. He is a man manager along with being a very good coach.

City – I think he is a great coach and even Pep has praised him. Both the managers have similar styles of football and both play the same 4-3-3 system as well.

Liverpool – He’s very good with his tactics. His style, ‘Sarriball’ as they call it, has taken the league by storm. He has also done very well to improve players like David Luiz who struggled last season.

Arsenal – They are on an ‘unbeaten run’ and it is all down the manager. I think he’s already made them look like winners and Chelsea are now playing with a certain swagger about themselves.

United – He has adapted very quickly and I’m keen to see what else he can offer, having not watched much of the Serie A when he was Napoli manager.”

Unai Emery

Arsenal – I think what Emery is, is a coach. Not a manager like Arsene Wenger, but what he’s brought to Arsenal is a united fanbase, which wasn’t the case under Wenger.

City – He has set up Arsenal in a way they are known to play. I don’t think Arsenal can be ruled out of the title race as yet and that’s credit to what Emery has done at the club.

Liverpool – I think Arsenal lost games last season which they are now winning under Emery. He’s brought back the confidence to the team. His experience of winning the Europa League will also benefit the club.

Chelsea – They have enjoyed a good start under him. He’s changing their philosophy as his teams are now playing from the back. What I also think he’s doing is that he’s getting the fear back and teams are now worried when they face Arsenal.

United – I think the PSG job was too big for him. Arsenal seems to be the right club for him. One thing he can do is attract big names to the club.

Jose Mourinho

United – I think the reason we’re faring badly is the manager. A few mediocre players like Chris Smalling and Antonio Valencia need to leave the club. I think we need to play a better brand of football as currently it is against the club principles.

City – He used to be a serial winner, but things are not working out for him now. I think there are also issues with the squad and the board and things need to change quickly for them.

Liverpool – I think he is still a winner. Things cannot entirely be blamed on the manager of the club and the board must also take responsibility for it.

Chelsea – He’s been a successful Chelsea manager so I have great respect for him. I think the players need to play to his tactics and currently that is not what’s happening.

Arsenal – There’s still some bitterness with his whole feud with Arsene Wenger. So, no comment.

Football in Pune, ISL and FC Pune City

City – Tie-ups with European clubs have certainly helped ISL clubs establishing their identity. I think the teams need to remain constant. Bollywood involvement takes away from the game.

Liverpool – “I’m a licensed coach and I believe that a merger is the first thing that should happen - ISL and I-league. People should also do their bit and go to the stadiums and support the teams in large numbers.

Chelsea – I have been a Pune FC supporter back when they were an active I-League club. Thus, for me it becomes hard to support a club like FC Pune City as I believe Pune FC was my club.

Arsenal – I think there should be a consistency in the scheduling of matches. Until December this season, not a single home game is on a weekend. Even ticket prices have gone up, so it’s difficult to connect with something that keeps changing so often.

United – It’s very good to have a local team from the city. Last season 50 Man Utd Pune members signed up for the ‘Orange Army’, FC Pune City’s fan club. We’ve also been going to the stadium in numbers to support the club and we will be doing the same this season as well.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 14:45 IST