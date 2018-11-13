Pune hospital finds novel test for early detection of silent ischemia in patients suffering from diabetes type 2

Researchers from Kashibai navale hospital has claimed of finding a novel test to detect silent ischemia in patients suffering from diabetes type 2. The test known as Cardiac autonomic reflex–heart rate variability test (CART–HRV test) is a non-invasive, simple, safe electro cardio gram (ECG) like test which can be done in diabetic patients with any other ailments like osteoarthritis, physical disability etc.

The test that took two years was also presented internationally. The research was presented at an annual meeting of European association for study of diabetes (EASD) which was recently held at Berlin (Germany) from October 1- 5.

Giving details about the same, Dr Leena Phadke, chairman of the research centre at the hospital said, “The duration of the test is only twenty one minutes and is extremely safe. This is an indigenous model and will be soon made available across the city. As of now this test is available in three hospitals in Pune, Kashibai navale medical college, Pawana Hospital and Phadke hospital.”

“The main aim of the research was to pick up heart disease in diabetics early and through this test we observed that educed heart variability helped us in detecting the disease in diabetics providing them with early medical intervention.” said Phadke.

“After testing positive with this device the patient is suggested angiography for further confirmation of coronary artery disease so that proper management of it is done. Early detection of this disease in diabetes will save the patient from further deterioration of the heart saving him from further morbidity and mortality.” she added.

In India approximately, 72.9 million people suffer from diabetes type 2 and as estimated by the International Diabetes Federation the numbers of this disease are poised to double in the next 20 years. It is also estimated that 50% or more of these diabetics have cardiac autonomic dysfunction (CAD) and risk of complications. Moreover these complications may remain undiagnosed as many patients remain symptomless for prolonged periods.

Heart disease causes 1.8 million deaths annually and in adults aged 25-69 years this condition causes more than 25 % of deaths, most of them premature, said Dr Leena Phadke.

Dr Phadke was assisted in this research by Dr Shreepad Bhat and Dr Pratik Wadhokar.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 14:42 IST